SPURS REACH BUYOUT AGREEMENT WITH LAMARCUS ALDRIDGE

SAN ANTONIO (March 25, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has reached a buyout agreement with forward LaMarcus Aldridge. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Aldridge appeared in a total of 376 games for the Spurs and averaged 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.25 blocks in five-plus seasons for the Silver and Black. The former Texas Longhorn was named All-NBA twice (2016, 2018) and an NBA All-Star three times (2016, 2018-19) while in San Antonio.

After originally signing with the Spurs on July 4, 2015, Aldridge became one of six players in San Antonio history to record at least 7,000 points and 3,000 rebounds, joining Spurs legends David Robinson, Tim Duncan, George Gervin, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

- spurs.com -