SPURS RE-SIGN RUDY GAY

SAN ANTONIO (July 11, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have re-signed forward Rudy Gay. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.



Gay is one of three players in the NBA, along with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, to record at least 14,000 points, 4,000 rebounds and 1,000 steals since he was drafted in 2006.

The 12-year veteran appeared in 57 games for the Spurs last season and averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.6 minutes while shooting a career-high .471 (253-537) from the floor. He holds career averages of 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.30 steals in 34.6 minutes while shooting .453 from the field and .343 from three-point range in 810 total contests.



The former University of Connecticut forward was originally drafted by Houston in the first round of the 2006 NBA Draft (8th overall) before being dealt to Memphis on July 12, 2006. After spending his first six-plus seasons with the Grizzlies, Gay was traded to Toronto on Jan. 30, 2013. Playing parts of two seasons with the Raptors, he was moved on Dec. 9, 2013 to Sacramento. Gay spent three-plus years with the Kings, including the 2014-15 campaign when he averaged a career-high 21.1 points, before signing with San Antonio on July 6, 2017.