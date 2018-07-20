SPURS RE-SIGN BRYN FORBES

SAN ANTONIO (July 20, 2018) –The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have re-signed guard Bryn Forbes. Per club policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Forbes led the Spurs in three-point percentage last season, shooting .390 (89-228) from long range. The second-year guard appeared in 80 games and averaged 6.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.0 minutes. One of just three players to play in at least 80 games for San Antonio last year, Forbes scored double figures in 28 contests and led the Spurs in scoring four times, tied for second-most on the team.

Having originally signed with the Spurs as an undrafted free agent on July 14, 2016, Forbes has appeared in 116 career games, averaging 5.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 15.5 minutes. Forbes was named to the 2017 All-NBA Summer League Second Team, leading all players in scoring by averaging 26.0 points in five games for the Spurs in Las Vegas.