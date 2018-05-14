SPURS NATIONALS SET FOR JULY 5-8 IN SAN ANTONIO

SAN ANTONIO (May 14, 2018) – Top level youth basketball teams from around the country will travel to San Antonio this summer as the Spurs Tournament Series, in partnership with All American Sports, welcomes hundreds of teams for Spurs Nationals, July 5-8. The tournament will feature 17 divisions from second grade through the varsity level, competing in both pool and bracket play with each team playing four-to-eight games. Registration for Spurs Nationals is available now at SpursTournaments.com or by calling 210-328-0212.

Registration for the tournament is $450 per team and includes four guaranteed games. Individual athletes and coaches from any participating team can qualify for the free All-Star Skills Challenge or Three-Point Contest at the start of the weekend.

Championship games will be played at the AT&T Center, home to the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs. Qualifying games will also be played at top-level venues throughout the city, including St. Mary’s University, University of the Incarnate Word, Mission Concepcion Sports Park, George Gervin Academy, Factory of Champions and Alamo City Sportsplex.

Group ticket opportunities are available for many Spurs Sports & Entertainment events in conjunction with the Spurs Tournament Series. For more information and to purchase group packages, call 210-444-5959 or go to Spurs.com/groups.

About the Spurs Tournament Series

Since 2016, the Spurs Tournament Series provides an unmatched level of professionalism in the travel basketball landscape. The series strives to be different by offering the highest levels of competition, premium facilities, and a unique experience in an environment that reflects the Spurs values of integrity, success, and caring. For additional information, email info@spurstournaments.com.

About Spurs Sports Academy

Spurs Sports Academy exists to develop young athletes while inspiring lifelong memories and building character through competition. Encompassing Spurs Summer Basketball Camps, Spurs Clinics, the Spurs Tournament Series, and Jr. Silver Dancers, Spurs Sports Academy offers something for young athletes of every skill level in South Texas. For registration or more information on any Spurs Sports Academy program, visit SpursSportsAcademy.com.