SPURS TO LAUNCH CYCLING KIT BY RAPHA

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 18, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs and Rapha are teaming up to deliver to a one-of-kind cycling kit for riding enthusiasts. This high-performance collection is inspired by San Antonio and Austin’s avid and vibrant cycling community, and even features local riders suiting up in the gear for the retail site.

The cycling kit launches today at the Spurs Fan Shops at La Cantera and online at spursfanshop.com. The line-up ranges from caps, water bottles, loose-fitting technical T-shirts to high-performance jerseys and bib shorts designed for riding day after day. Each item features the iconic turquoise, fuchsia and orange Fiesta-themed colors from the team’s City Edition identity or the traditional silver and black matched with the signature Spurs and Rapha logos.

“Rapha was thrilled by the opportunity to work with the Spurs to offer a cycling kit to their fans,” said Brandon Camarda, Head of Marketing, North America for Rapha. “This project allows us to build a bridge between two sports that have a positive impact on the communities and individuals they touch, and champion the value that cycling can bring to anyone's life. The Spurs have been advocates and active participants in increasing accessibility to cycling in their home city, and we are happy to play a role in supporting that journey.”

Spurs x Rapha 9-Piece Kit

• Men’s Pro Team Lightweight Jersey

• Women’s Pro Team Lightweight Jersey

• Men’s Pro Team Bib Shorts

• Women’s Club Bib Shorts

• Men’s Technical T-Shirt

• Women’s Technical T-Shirt

• Pro Team Socks

• 22oz Water Bottle

• Caps

About Rapha

Founded by Simon Mottram in London in 2004, Rapha makes the world’s finest cycling clothing. For 15 years, Rapha products have redefined comfort, performance, and style for cyclists from absolute beginners through to WorldTour professionals.

Rapha is proud to have worked with the sport's best athletes from its earliest days. First, as title sponsor to the British UCI Continental team Rapha-Condor, then as clothing supplier to Team Sky, and now as a sponsor of the women’s UCI WorldTour team CANYON//SRAM. After publishing a two-year study on the state of the sport titled the Rapha Roadmap, Rapha has returned to the men’s WorldTour with EF Education First Pro Cycling from 2019.

Lastly, in support of Rapha's mission to make cycling the most popular sport in the world, the Rapha Foundation provides funding to not-for-profit organizations, with the mission of building a better future for the sport by inspiring, empowering and supporting the next generation of racers.

- Spurs -