The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Derrick White has suffered a non-displaced fracture of the proximal phalanx of his left second toe. The injury occurred after White fell at the 3:33 mark in the second quarter of the Spurs-Lakers game on Jan. 1. The Spurs medical staff and Dr. Martin O’Malley, who performed surgery on White’s left foot in August 2020, have confirmed this fracture is a new injury.