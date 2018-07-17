SPURS HYPE TEAM AUDITIONS BEGIN JULY 21

SAN ANTONIO (July 17, 2018) – Dynamic entertainers with a passion for engaging large crowds and serving in the community are invited to audition for the new Spurs hype team on Saturday, July 21 at the St. Anthony Catholic High School Fencing Center or on Sunday, Aug. 5 at the University of the Incarnate Word McDermott Convocation Center. Prospective members will receive a specific audition time for either date when they register at Spurs.com/hype-team.

Auditions are private and will include a group interview with a panel of judges, a chance to showcase special talents or attributes that will elevate the game-day experience, and a team-building exercise. Spurs hype team members must be at least 18 years of age and be able to work a minimum of 35 events throughout the season.

As the official entertainment team of the San Antonio Spurs and ambassadors of the Spurs brand, the hype team will engage fans inside the AT&T Center and beyond, and take an active role in the community.

Saturday, July 21

St. Anthony Catholic High School Fencing Center

3200 McCullough Ave.

San Antonio, TX 78212

Sunday, Aug. 5

UIW McDermott Convocation Center

4301 Broadway St.

San Antonio, TX 78209