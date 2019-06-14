SPURS HYPE SQUAD AUDITIONS SET FOR JULY 14 & JULY 27
Prep Classes Available Leading Up to Spurs Hype Squad Auditions
Fri 6/14/2019
SAN ANTONIO (June 14, 2019) – Dynamic male and female performers with a desire to engage and entertain large crowds and join a first-of-its-kind entertainment team are invited to audition for the 2019 Spurs Hype Squad on Sunday, July 14 or on Saturday, July 27 at the St. Anthony’s High School Fencing Center. As the official entertainment team of the San Antonio Spurs and ambassadors of the Spurs brand, the coed dynamic group brings an elevated approach to engaging and energizing the Spurs’ crowds inside the AT&T Center on game days, all while taking an active leadership role in the San Antonio community through hands-on volunteer work.
Registration is now available at Spurs.com/hype-squad, and prospective members will receive a specific time closer to their chosen audition date. The Spurs Hype Squad is seeking entertainers in several talent areas including dancers, stunters, tumblers, and breakdancers. In addition to talent performance, a few spots will be reserved for high-energy crowd leaders that will raise the hype and engage the NBA’s most loyal fanbase. All members of the Spurs Hype Squad will also become ambassadors of the Spurs brand and will strive to make a positive impact through community engagement.
Auditions will be private and will include a group interview with a panel of judges, a fan engagement evaluation session and a team-building exercise. Those auditioning for a talent spot will also be evaluated on a short, choreographed dance ending with a freestyle element. Spurs Hype Squad members must be at least 18 years of age and must be able to work a minimum of 32 home games and 10 appearances throughout the 2019-20 Spurs season.
The Spurs Hype Squad will also host two prep classes and one informational session beginning June 20 and leading up to the July 14 and 27 Spurs Hype Squad Auditions. The optional classes will take place at George Gervin Academy and Factory of Champions and cost $5 each. The prep classes will include an instructional element, an open gym, and a tryout Q&A.
Thursday, June 20 from 7 – 9 p.m.
George Gervin Academy
6944 S. Sunbelt Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78218
Thursday, June 27 from 8 – 10 p.m.
Factory of Champions
8227 Broadway St.
San Antonio, TX 78209
Registration fee: $5
Hype Squad Informational Session
Monday, July 8 at 7 p.m.
AT&T Center
Rock & Brews
1 AT&T Center Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78219
Sunday, July 14
-or-
Saturday, July 27
St. Anthony’s Catholic High School Fencing Center
3200 McCullough Ave.
San Antonio, TX 78212
* Registrants will receive a specific time closer to their chosen audition date.
Registration fee: $15
