SPURS HOST WATCH PARTIES FOR FINAL REGULAR SEASON GAME
Fans Invited to Cheer on the Team on Sunday, April 10 in San Antonio and Austin Presented by Michelob ULTRA
SAN ANTONIO (April 5, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs invite fans in the San Antonio and Austin areas to cheer on the Silver and Black at the two official watch parties for the final game of the 2021-22 regular season on Sunday, April 10, as the Spurs visit the Dallas Mavericks.
At both family-friendly events, guests can expect food, fun and a “Go Spurs Go” atmosphere alongside fellow fans as they root for the Spurs to beat the Mavericks in a Texas showdown to end the regular season.
Sunday, April 10, Spurs at Dallas Mavericks
Fun starts at 8 p.m., Tip off at 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio
- Smoke BBQ+Skybar 501 E Crockett St., San Antonio, TX, 78205
- Smoke BBQ+Skybar parking map
- Get a free drink ticket at the Spurs table, while supplies last
- Coyote, DJ Quake and Hype Squad
- Prizes include: autographed team basketball, a City Edition jersey and more
Austin
- Fairmont Austin Rules & Regs restaurant, 7th floor 101 Red River St., Austin, TX, 78701
- Self-park in the Fairmont garage. Pick up a ticket on the way out to validate
- Get a free food and drink ticket at the Spurs table, while supplies last
- DJ DMoney
- Prizes include: two City Edition jerseys, a one-night stay at Fairmont Austin, a meal and wine pairing at Fairmont’s Garrison restaurant and passes for Fairmont rooftop pool
