SPURS HOST WATCH PARTIES FOR FINAL REGULAR SEASON GAME

SAN ANTONIO (April 5, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs invite fans in the San Antonio and Austin areas to cheer on the Silver and Black at the two official watch parties for the final game of the 2021-22 regular season on Sunday, April 10, as the Spurs visit the Dallas Mavericks.

At both family-friendly events, guests can expect food, fun and a “Go Spurs Go” atmosphere alongside fellow fans as they root for the Spurs to beat the Mavericks in a Texas showdown to end the regular season.

Sunday, April 10, Spurs at Dallas Mavericks

Fun starts at 8 p.m., Tip off at 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio

Smoke BBQ+Skybar 501 E Crockett St., San Antonio, TX, 78205

Smoke BBQ+Skybar parking map

Get a free drink ticket at the Spurs table, while supplies last

Coyote, DJ Quake and Hype Squad

Prizes include: autographed team basketball, a City Edition jersey and more

Austin

Fairmont Austin Rules & Regs restaurant, 7th floor 101 Red River St., Austin, TX, 78701

Self-park in the Fairmont garage. Pick up a ticket on the way out to validate

Get a free food and drink ticket at the Spurs table, while supplies last

DJ DMoney

Prizes include: two City Edition jerseys, a one-night stay at Fairmont Austin, a meal and wine pairing at Fairmont’s Garrison restaurant and passes for Fairmont rooftop pool

- Spurs -