SPURS TO HOST OUTDOOR WATCH PARTY IN THE BUD LIGHT COURTYARD AT THE AT&T CENTER

SAN ANTONIO (May 29, 2020) – San Antonio Spurs fans are invited to relive the franchise’s third NBA Championship at a limited-attendance watch party on Friday, June 5 in the Bud Light Courtyard at the AT&T Center. Gates to the outdoor event will open at 7 p.m., and Game 7 of the 2005 NBA Finals, between the Spurs and the Detroit Pistons, will be shown on the big screen beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Each fan in attendance will receive a Rudy Gay bobblehead, courtesy of H-E-B. Tickets are on sale now through the Official Spurs Mobile App and can be purchased in groups of two-to-six for $15 per person. Fans are asked to bring their own collapsible tailgating chairs, which will be placed inside an assigned seating area for that group. Seating areas will be assigned on the day of the event. Parking is complimentary in Lot 2 of the AT&T Center.

The Coyote will join the watch party, emceed by Spurs In-Arena Host Chuck Cureau. The festivities will include a trivia competition, and selfie stations will be spaced throughout the Bud Light Courtyard. Specials on classic concession items, including all-beef hotdogs, popcorn, and $4 12-oz. Bud Light, will be available for contact-free ordering and delivery.

Each group will be given an assigned area to ensure that safe physical distancing is accessible throughout the event. Guests will be required to wear a mask when not in their assigned areas, and will go through a wellness check upon entering the Bud Light Courtyard.