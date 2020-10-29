SPURS TO HOST FREE VIRTUAL DRAFT WATCH PARTY ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 29, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs will host a virtual watch party during the 2020 NBA Draft, available exclusively via the Official San Antonio Spurs Fan Group on Facebook. To gain access to the free live stream on Wednesday, Nov. 18, with exclusive content and giveaways, join the group today. A start time for the broadcast is to be determined.

The 2020 Spurs Virtual Draft Watch Party broadcast will include draft lookbacks with current players and Spurs legends, while celebrating the franchise’s fandom and lifestyle. Viewers will get the chance to win select giveaways and hear the latest official Spurs draft news and analysis from experts inside the organization. Viewer prizes including a custom Nike blazer by San Antonio artist Jake Danklefs will be given away throughout the virtual event.

- Spurs -