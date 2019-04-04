SPURS HOST FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT IN FINAL GAME OF THE REGULAR SEASON

SAN ANTONIO (April 4, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs will thank their faithful followers with Fan Appreciation Night during the last game of the regular season on Wednesday, April 10 vs. the Dallas Mavericks. All attendees will receive Spurs sunglasses, while hundreds of items from official Spurs partners will be given to supporters throughout the game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Fans in attendance on Wednesday and those following Spurs social media channels will have multiple opportunities throughout the game to receive prizes such as gift cards, coupons and free food, from Ashley HomeStore, Frost, Gold’s Gym, H-E-B, Kraft, Red Bull, Valero, and Whataburger as tokens of appreciation for the loyal support. Included among the special giveaway items during Fan Appreciation Night are a $2,000 gift certificate to Ashley HomeStore, a Spurs jersey, and team-signed balls.

Guests at the AT&T Center during the game vs. Dallas can also take advantage of discounted pricing on popular concessions items like $5 domestic draft beer (16 oz.), $4 nachos, $3 hotdogs, pretzels and bottled water, $2 popcorn, and $1 sodas (12 oz.) at select stands throughout the arena.

The Spurs Fan Shop will offer a 25 percent discount to all fans and a 30 percent discount to Spurs Season Ticket Members on all items, except Nike jerseys, online at SpursFanShop.com and in-store on Wednesday, April 10. To access the discount online, enter the promo code SPURSFAN19 at checkout.

Additionally, as part of Fan Appreciation Night, Spurs Sports & Entertainment commissioned local photographer Rahm Carrington to produce a series of portraits showcasing longtime Spurs Season Ticket Members. The Spurs Family series is displayed throughout the Plaza Level concourse at the AT&T Center.

Fans unable to attend the game can join the celebration by following the @Spurs on Twitter or Instagram or liking the team’s Facebook page. Use the hashtag #SpursFAN for a chance to win exclusive prizes and for a chance to be featured on Spurs social media.

Limited tickets are available for purchase online at Spurs.com or ATTCenter.com, or via the Official Spurs Mobile App. Tickets may also be purchased at the AT&T Center Box Office, Monday through Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m. or on weekend Spurs gamedays starting five hours prior to tipoff. The 2018-19 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.