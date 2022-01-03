SPURS-HEAT GAME RESCHEDULED

SAN ANTONIO (Jan 3, 2022) – The NBA today announced that the Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs game that was postponed on Dec. 29, 2021 has been rescheduled and will be played on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the AT&T Center. The Silver and Black will now play a home back-to-back when they host the Heat on Thursday and the Houston Rockets on Friday, Feb. 4.

All tickets and parking from the original date will be fully valid for the new game scheduled. SS&E continues to be fully committed to the safety of its fans, employees, players and guests for all of its upcoming games and events. We encourage everyone who can to get the COVID-19 vaccine.