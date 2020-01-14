SPURS GUARD PATTY MILLS BRINGS FIRST-EVER INDIGENOUS NIGHT TO THE AT&T CENTER JANUARY 19

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 13, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs will pay homage to Indigenous cultures across the globe when the team hosts the Miami Heat during Indigenous Night on Sunday, Jan. 19. Indigenous Night, initiated by Spurs guard and advocate for Indigenous people and cultures Patty Mills, will feature the debut of Mills’ apparel collection collaboration with the Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation, as well as performances by the local tribe. Tipoff against the Heat is set for 2 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Sunday as members of the Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation tell of San Antonio’s beginnings through several cultural performances – including an elder opening, River Singers, Powwow Dancers, and Aztec Dancers – inside the Bud Light Courtyard. The courtyard will open at noon and the first 10,000 in attendance will receive a Patty Mills bobblehead courtesy of H-E-B, in which Mills is depicted holding his ancestral flags – those of the Torres Strait Islanders and Australian Aboriginals. The Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation will also perform on the Spurs court during the game.

In an effort to bring light to Indigenous cultures throughout the world, Mills connected with descendants of San Antonio’s earliest settlers – the Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation to create an apparel collection featuring imagery depicting the tribe’s early history. The limited run of apparel includes men’s and women’s t-shirts, a hoodie, a crewneck sweatshirt, and caps proudly each displaying designs that tell the creation story of Tāp Pīlam and the San Antonio River.

“Patty was so sincere to establish a relationship with us, because he related with our stories and our ceremonies and our conversation with his family back home,” said Ramon Vasquez, Executive Officer for the Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation. “When we see people walking around with imagery like this, what we are hoping for is education – that more and more people would be educated on the contributions that American Indians have made to San Antonio and the state of Texas, both historically and contemporarily.”

The limited run of apparel will be available for the first time in-game on Jan. 19. Remaining items will be available for purchase beginning Jan. 20 online at SpursFanShop.com and in-store at the Spurs Fan Shop at La Cantera.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment and Aramark, the retail operator inside the AT&T Center, will commemorate the cultural partnership by donating $10,000 to the American Indians in Texas at the Spanish Colonial Missions (AITSCM) to support the organization’s initiatives and programs in San Antonio. Mills and Spurs nonprofit partner Silver & Black Give Back (SBGB) will host an auction of autographed memorabilia and original art by Los Otros Murals, inspired by the partnership with the Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation. Proceeds from the auction, which will be live on SBGB.org from Jan. 13-19, will also benefit AITSCM.

Tickets for Indigenous Night are available at Spurs.com. Suites are also available and can be booked by calling (210) 444-5661. Discounted tickets and unique experiences are also available through group tickets. Contact a group sales representative at (210) 444-5959 or learn more at Spurs.com/groups. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

