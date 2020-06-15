SPURS GIVE RELEASES NEW CHILDREN’S BOOK AS PART OF SUMMER WHAT’CHA READING CHALLENGE, PRESENTED BY WHATABURGER

SAN ANTONIO (June 15, 2020) – Spurs Give, in partnership with Whataburger, today announced the release of a free digital children’s book, “The Coyote Family Stays Home!”. The new illustrated book, created to help children understand and come to terms with changes resulting from COVID-19, is available now at spursgive.org/reading in both English and Spanish.

The book will serve as a resource for all family members as they continue to cope with difficult emotions like anxiety. With the help of The Coyote and his family, “The Coyote Family Stays Home!” highlights the power of togetherness during emotional times while teaching young children preventive measures to help them stay safe and informed.

The children’s story will be a part of the Spurs Give Summer What’cha Reading Challenge, presented by Whataburger, a new program that encourages students to read at least five books between now and July 13. Children interested in participating can submit their book titles at spursgive.org/reading for a chance to win prizes, including autographed Spurs memorabilia, Whataburger for a year, and fun Coyote prize packs.

“Whataburger is honored to partner with the Spurs on this wonderful effort,” said Pam Cox, Whataburger Vice President of Human Resources and Brand Communication. “We hope the book will be a helpful resource and a way to bring families closer together during this time.”

In partnership with the Spurs Give Summer What’cha Reading Challenge, the San Antonio Public Libraries have created a curated list of free downloadable books, many of which tackle racial inequality, available at guides.mysapl.org/spurs.

About Spurs Give

We are a family - a team - passionate about sports. We are passionate about what sports can do for our community - especially our youth. At the heart of it, we believe sports can provide a family with a common goal, and a hope for a better future. We are Spurs Give - the official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. Since our founding in 1988, we have invested $28 million in our community. Through our players' passions, our grants, and our impact programs, we are changing lives and leaving a lasting impact. You give. We give. Spurs Give.

About Whataburger

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christ, Texas. Today, the company in headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 830 locations in 10 states and sales of more than $2 billion annually. Whataburger has 45,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 14 million customers who like to customize their Whataburger just the way they like it. Visit www.whataburger.com for more information.