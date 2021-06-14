SPURS GIVE OFFERS SUMMER EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS TO INCLUDE READING CHALLENGE AND VIRTUAL CODING CAMPS

SAN ANTONIO (June 14, 2021) – Children ages five and up are invited to spend their summer with Spurs Give taking part in interactive educational virtual coding camps and a reading challenge. The programs are designed to help kids tap into their creative interests and advance their skills through fun learning activities.

Spurs Give Summer Reading Challenge

Kids can join the Spurs Give Summer Reading Challenge, presented by Frost Bank. This program promotes critical literacy skills during the summer months when kids are often out of school. Spurs Give teamed up with the San Antonio Public Library to offer a new book list every month. Each month’s topics are related to NBA Cares initiatives. Free digital library cards are available and give kids easy access electronic copies of the books with the click of a button.

As part of the challenge, kids dive into their books, log the number of minutes they spend reading and record them online by August 6 for a chance to win an autographed Spurs prize and other items. The summer reading challenge takes place June 14 – August 2. Registration is open now and will remain open throughout the challenge.

Virtual Coding Camps

Three virtual coding camps are available in English and Spanish. Beginners can take part in the introductory sessions led by Youth Code Jam computer programmers using MIT’s Scratch technology. Scratch is the largest coding community for children. Kids can also learn how to code using Python, which is one of the most universal popular programming languages.

Coyote Coding Camp – Scratch: Presented by Raising Cane’s, kids can learn the basics of coding by creating their own basketball game with the Coyote during these five-day camps. Two virtual camps are available for 3rd – 7th graders starting the weeks of June 21 and June 28

Spurs Give Coding Camp – Python: Presented by Frost Bank, this five-day camp teaches 6th – 12th graders how to learn to code with Python and starts the week of July 26. It uses easy to understand language that kids can grow with based on their skill level

Registration is open here for all three camps. Each camp last five days and will be held virtually

About Spurs Give

We are a family - a team - passionate about sports. We are passionate about what sports can do for our community - especially our youth. At the heart of it, we believe sports can provide a family with a common goal, and a hope for a better future. We are Spurs Give - the official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. Since our founding in 1988, we have invested $32 million in our community. Through our players' passions, our grants, and our impact programs, we are changing lives and leaving a lasting impact. You give. We give. Spurs Give.

