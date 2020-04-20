SPURS GIVE TO HOST VIRTUAL FIESTA DE LOS SPURS RUN ON APRIL 25

SAN ANTONIO (April 20, 2020) – Spurs Give, the official nonprofit of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, in partnership with Fiesta®San Antonio, will host a Virtual Fiesta de Los Spurs Run on Saturday, April 25, as part of #AtHomeFiesta. Participants can also make an optional donation to Spurs Give.

The Virtual Fiesta de Los Spurs Run will encourage the San Antonio community to remain active while practicing social distancing by walking, running or biking for 2.6 miles or working out for 26 minutes in their best Silver and Black or Fiesta gear. Participating fans can hashtag #AtHomeFiesta and tag @SpursGive on social media on April 25 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. for a chance to win free entry to the run on Nov. 14.

The Fiesta de Los Spurs Run, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25, will be postponed to Saturday, Nov. 14 and will precede the Fiesta Flambeau Parade on the official 2.6-mile route, starting at the corner of Pearl Pkwy. & Broadway.

The Virtual Fiesta de Los Spurs Run is part of a series of virtual Fiesta gatherings in April, including the rebroadcast of the 2019 Fiesta Flambeau Parade on Saturday, April 25, on KSAT 12 from 7-10 p.m. These #AtHomeFiesta events encourage San Antonians to celebrate together virtually by dressing up in Fiesta gear, decorating their homes in Fiesta-themes, enjoying Fiesta food and beverages, watching the broadcasts and posting on social media by using the hashtag #AtHomeFiesta.

About Spurs Give

We are a family - a team - passionate about sports. We are passionate about what sports can do for our community - especially our youth. At the heart of it, we believe sports can provide a family with a common goal, and a hope for a better future. We are Spurs Give - the official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. Since our founding in 1988, we have invested $28 million in our community. Through our players' passions, our grants, and our impact programs, we are changing lives and leaving a lasting impact. You give. We give. Spurs Give.

About the Fiesta San Antonio Commission

The Fiesta® San Antonio Commission Inc. is a nonprofit, volunteer, self-supporting organization that plans, promotes, coordinates, and preserves Fiesta® San Antonio through support of its Participating Member Organizations in presenting a safe, educational, annual celebration of the diverse heritage, culture and spirit of San Antonio for its residents and visitors.

Fiesta® San Antonio is a fusion of arts, heritage and culture and culminates every year in April— to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. Taking place over 11 days each April, Fiesta literally has something for everyone with more than 110 events featuring a range of music, food, sports and pageantry to military and patriotic observances, exhibits, parades, Fiesta® Royalty and more. Fiesta is also the best way to have fun while giving back because when you attend any of the Official Fiesta events, you are supporting the missions of more than 100 local nonprofit organizations. Those nonprofit organizations spend the rest of the year giving back to the community of San Antonio.