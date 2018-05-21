SPURS FAN SHOP TO OFFER UP TO 50 PERCENT DISCOUNT ON OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE DURING SUMMER SALE, MAY 25-26

SAN ANTONIO (May 21, 2018) –San Antonio Spurs and Rampage fans can receive big discounts on official team merchandise, including jerseys and licensed Nike gear, during the Spurs Fan Shop Summer Sale on Friday, May 25 and Saturday, May 26. The sale is valid in-store during the dates listed only, and no additional discounts will be accepted.

The sale will be available in-store only from 10 a.m.­–9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday. On both days, official team jerseys will be available for 25 percent off. All other merchandise, including Nike apparel, will be half price.

Spurs and Rampage Season Ticket Members can access the sale early during a preview event on Wednesday, May 23 from 5–9 p.m. All gear, including jerseys and Nike apparel, will be 50 percent off during the STM event.

The Spurs Fan Shop is located on the south end of the AT&T Center. The official team store is open Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m.­–5 p.m.