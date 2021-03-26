SPURS COMPLETE TRADE WITH WARRIORS

SAN ANTONIO (March 25, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired forward Marquese Chriss and cash considerations from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the draft rights to Cady Lalanne.

A five-year NBA veteran, Chriss holds career averages of 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.3 minutes over 258 career games.

Lalanne was drafted by the Spurs in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft with the 55th overall selection.

The Spurs roster now stands at 16.

