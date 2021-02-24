SPURS ANNOUNCE SECOND HALF SCHEDULE FOR 2020-21 SEASON

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 24, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced the Second Half schedule for the 2020-21 season, which features 40 games in 68 days, including 17 home games at the AT&T Center.

Following the NBA All-Star break, the Spurs will tip off the Second Half of the 2020-21 schedule on the road, travelling to Dallas for the first time this year to play the Mavericks on Wednesday, March 10 on NBA TV. San Antonio has their first home game of the Second Half against the Orlando Magic on Friday, March 12.

In the First Half of the 2020-21 season to date, the Spurs have the eighth-best record in the NBA with a 16-11 (.593) start. San Antonio currently has eight different players averaging double-figures in scoring for the first time in franchise history.

Visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs App to view the full schedule for the Second Half of the 72-game NBA season.

All Spurs games can be heard on the radio on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN-AM 1350/HD-2. A full television schedule for the Second Half of the 2020-21 season will be released soon. The 2020-21 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

