SPURS ANNOUNCE 2021-22 SEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 8, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 season, highlighted by all 82 games airing locally on Bally Sports Southwest (BSSW), KENS-TV (CBS 5) and GOAI-TV(CW35). Bally Sports Southwest, formerly FOX Sports Southwest, will air a total of 60 regular season games, plus a preseason game on Oct. 15 vs. Houston. KENS 5, the official station of the San Antonio Spurs, will carry the action for 10 games and CW35 will broadcast 12 games.

To view the full broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 season, please visit Spurs.com/watch or download the Official Spurs Mobile App. Fans can add the Spurs schedule, including local broadcast information, directly to their personal device's calendar and receive updates all season long so they never miss a moment of Spurs action by clicking “Add to Calendar” at the top right corner of the page.

Veteran broadcaster Bill Land returns for his 19th season of calling Spurs basketball as the lead play-by-play announcer and former Spur Sean Elliott is in his 21st year as the lead analyst. Former Spur Matt Bonner is back for his fourth season at the studio desk alongside primary host Dan Weiss. Fans will notice two new additions during select broadcasts this season – former sports reporter Michelle Beadle as a special correspondent and former Spurs center Fabricio Oberto as a studio analyst.

KENS 5 will broadcast 10 games during the season and will show exclusive Spurs content within the station’s newscasts and digital sites, led by veteran local sportscaster Joe Reinagel. The first broadcast of the season for KENS 5, will showcase the Spurs vs. reigning NBA champions, Milwaukee Bucks, on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Eight of the KENS 5 broadcasts will feature pregame shows. Check your local listings for details.

CW35/GOAI-TV will broadcast 12 games this season, including the Spurs first road game at Denver on Friday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m., and the final two games of the season at home against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Apr. 9, and on the road vs. the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Apr. 10. The CW35 can be found “over-the-air” on Channel 4.2. In addition, CW35 is found on all other multi-channel providers. Please consult their channel guides.

Fans can also stream the KENS 5 and CW35 broadcasts live through the Official Spurs Mobile App

All 60 regular season Bally Sports Southwest broadcasts will include 30-minute “Spurs Live” pre- and post-game shows. Spurs programming airing on Bally Sports Southwest will stream live on the Bally Sports app and on ballysports.com when a consumer authenticates through their pay-tv service. The Bally Sports app is available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, as well as the following connected devices: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can also download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store

Visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs App to view the full schedule for the 82-game NBA season.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening. Spanish language radio broadcasts of each game with Paul Castro will be carried by KXTN AM-1350 and 107.5 FM HD2. The 2021-22 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

