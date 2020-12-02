SPURS ANNOUNCE 2020-21 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 2, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their 2020-21 training camp roster. The current Spurs roster stands at 18 players with the addition of Cam Reynolds.

Reynolds, 6-8/225, spent last season as a two-way player for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pearland, Texas native started all 37 of the games he played with Milwaukee’s G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, averaging 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 31.6 minutes. After spending four years at Tulane and going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, Reynolds appeared in 19 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2018-19 season, averaging 5.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.7 minutes.

The Spurs will kick off the 2020-21 season on Saturday, Dec. 12 when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a preseason game at the AT&T Center.