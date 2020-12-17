SPURS ANNOUNCE 2020-21 BROADCAST SCHEDULE FOR FIRST HALF OF SEASON

SAN ANTONIO (December 17, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today their 2020-21 broadcast schedule for the first half of the season, highlighted by all 37 games airing locally on FOX Sports Southwest (FSSW) and KENS-TV (CBS 5). FOX Sports Southwest will air 35 games to start the season, while KENS 5 will carry the action for two games. Games on FSSW will also be streamed live via the FOX Sports GO App and FOXSports.com, and each KENS 5 broadcast will be streamed live through the Official Spurs Mobile App and KENS 5 Mobile App.

To view the full broadcast schedule for the first half of the season, please visit Spurs.com/Watch or download the Official Spurs Mobile App. Fans can add the Spurs schedule, including local broadcast information, directly to their personal device's calendar, and receive updates all season long so they never miss a moment of Spurs action by clicking “Add to Calendar” at the top right corner of the page.

This season fans will also be able to experience Spurs basketball in a whole new way, through the Spurs Digital Arena. Within the experience, Spurs fans can connect with each other, play trivia, answer polls and win prizes. The Spurs Digital Arena can be accessed through the Official Spurs Mobile App and will launch for the season opener on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Veteran broadcaster Bill Land returns to call his 18th season of Spurs basketball as the lead play-by-play announcer and former Spur Sean Elliott returns for his 20th year as the lead analyst. Former player Matt Bonner will begin season three at the desk alongside primary studio host Dan Weiss.

All 35 FSSW broadcasts will include 30-minute “Spurs Live” pre and post-game shows. All FSSW games will be streamed live through the FOX Sports GO app, which is currently available on mobile and tablet devices including iOS and Android as well as at FOXSportsGO.com. FSSW has been televising Spurs games since 1987.

KENS 5 will broadcast two games during the first half of the season and will show exclusive Spurs content within the station’s newscasts and digital sites, led by veteran local sportscaster Joe Reinagel. KENS 5 will air the Spurs home opener vs. Toronto on Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and the Silver and Black’s home matchup vs. Golden State on Monday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening. Spanish language radio broadcasts of each game with Paul Castro will be carried by KXTN AM-1350 and 107.5 FM HD2. The second half of the schedule will be released at a later date during the 2020-21 Spurs season, which is presented by H-E-B.

-spurs.com-