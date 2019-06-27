SPURS ANNOUNCE 2019 SALT LAKE CITY SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

SAN ANTONIO (June 26, 2019) — The San Antonio Spurs today announced their roster for the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League, which takes place from July 1-3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

This year’s rosters includes Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV and forward Chimezie Metu, along with 2019 draft selections Luka Samanic (19th overall pick), Keldon Johnson (29th overall pick) and Quinndary Weatherspoon (49th overall pick).

In his first season with the Silver and Black, Walker IV appeared in 17 games, averaging 2.6 points and 1.0 rebounds in 6.9 minutes. He also saw action in 29 games with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s G League affiliate, averaging 16.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.3 minutes. Between last year's Utah and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, Walker IV averaged 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.8 minutes in six total games.

Metu saw action in 29 games for the Spurs last season, averaging 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.0 minutes. The former USC Trojan also spent time in Austin appearing in 26 games, averaging 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.54 blocks in 27.3 minutes. Metu played in five games during last year’s Summer Leagues in Utah and Las Vegas, averaging 11.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.4 minutes.

Samanic spent the 2018-19 season with KK Olimpija, averaging 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 19.6 minutes in Slovenian League play. The 19-year-old from Zagreb, Croatia saw action in 12 games in the FIBA Champions League, recording 8.2 points and 5.0 rebounds in 19.4 minutes. Samanic began his professional career in Spain in 2016 and is just the fourth player born in Croatia to be drafted in NBA history.

Johnson was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in his lone season at the University of Kentucky, contributing 13.5 points, 5.9 boards and 1.6 assists in 30.7 minutes while playing in all 37 games. The 19-year-old guard helped lift the Wildcats to the Elite Eight at the 2019 NCAA Tournament after earning All-SEC Second Team and SEC All-Freshman team honors.

Weatherspoon spent four seasons at Mississippi State and is one of just three players in school history to accumulate over 2,000 career points. He earned All-SEC honors in his final three seasons, including a spot on the All-SEC First Team in his senior year when he posted a career-best 18.5 points per game to go along with 4.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.68 steals.

Austin Spurs head coach Blake Ahearn will take over head coaching responsibilities in Salt Lake City.

Complete coverage of the Spurs summer league action, including box scores, photos and game summaries, will be available atspurs.com.

Prior to departing for Salt Lake City, the Spurs will hold several practices at the Spurs practice facility. The roster and game schedule are listed below:

2019 SAN ANTONIO SPURS SALT LAKE CITY SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

2019 SAN ANTONIO SPURS SALT LAKE CITY SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE