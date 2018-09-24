SPURS ANNOUNCE 2018-19 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 24, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their 2018-19 training camp roster. The current Spurs roster stands at 19 players and includes the additions of Jaron Blossomgame, Drew Eubanks, Nick Johnson and Okaro White.

Blossomgame, 6-7/220, was a member of the Austin Spurs 2018 G League Championship roster, leading the team by averaging 8.2 rebounds to go along with 16.5 points and 1.4 assists in 29.6 minutes. Named to the All-NBA G League Third Team last season, he posted 14 double-doubles and tallied 17 games with over 20 points. Blossomgame was originally drafted by the Spurs in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft (59th overall) after playing four seasons at Clemson University, where he averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 30.7 minutes and was named to the All-ACC First Team in 2016.

Eubanks, 6-10/245, joins the Spurs on a two-way contract after playing with the Silver and Black in the 2018 NBA Summer League. Averaging 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.72 blocks and 1.1 assists in 31.3 minutes last season as a junior at Oregon State, he shot .624 (164-263) from the floor and finished eighth in the nation in field goal percentage. Appearing in all 94 games over his three-year career with the Beavers, Eubanks ranks third in school history in career blocks (163).

Johnson, 6-3/200, was named the G League Finals MVP last season after helping Austin to the G League title. He appeared in 28 games for the Houston Rockets in the 2014-15 season, averaging 2.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 9.4 minutes after being drafted by Houston in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft (42nd overall). Johnson has appeared in a total of 102 NBA G League games and spent one season playing for Bayern Munich in Germany in 2016-17. Johnson played three seasons at the University of Arizona, where he averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 30.9 minutes, being named the 2014 Pac-12 Player of the Year in his final season with the Wildcats.

White, 6-8/205, spent the last two seasons as a member of the Miami Heat and holds career averages of 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 41 games in his NBA career. He was named to the 2017 G League All-Star during team, posting 18.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists that season. White spent two seasons playing internationally in Italy and Greece after a four-year career at Florida State University, where he helped the Seminoles to their first ever ACC Championship in 2012 and was named to the All-ACC defensive team in 2014.

San Antonio is holding media day today, Sept. 24, with training camp beginning Tuesday, Sept. 25.