SPURS ADD THREE NEW LOGOS TO BRAND IDENTITY

SAN ANTONIO (May 23, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced they are expanding their visual identity to include three new secondary logos. These new marks help broaden the team’s brand with three adaptable logos, while staying true to the Spurs iconic legacy. This announcement is part of the team’s season-long celebration taking place during the 2022-23 campaign to commemorate 50 years of Spurs basketball in San Antonio beginning in 1973.

The secondary collection includes a Texas-shaped design, an SATX wordmark and an SATX basketball logo:

The longstanding primary Spurs logo and icon featuring the classic spur design, as well the team’s global logo and wordmarks will remain unchanged.

Fans can look forward to seeing these new marks in the future in team branding, uniforms and other activations. An initial selection of merchandise featuring the new marks is available now at spursfanshop.com.