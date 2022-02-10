SPURS ACQUIRE GORAN DRAGIĆ & 2022 FIRST ROUND PICK



SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 10, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired guard Goran Dragić and a protected 2022 first round pick from Toronto in exchange for center Drew Eubanks, forward Thaddeus Young and a 2022 second round pick.

Dragić, 6-3/190, is a 14-year NBA veteran who was named to the All-NBA Third Team and the league’s Most Improved Player in 2014, as well as an NBA All-Star in 2018. The native of Slovenia has appeared in five games this season for the Raptors and holds career averages of 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 27.9 minutes over 872 total contests with Phoenix, Houston, Miami and Toronto.

Eubanks joined the Spurs on a two-way contract in 2018 after going unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft. San Antonio’s franchise leader for most games played as a two-way player, the Oregon State alum re-signed with the Silver and Black on Nov. 23, 2020. In four seasons with the Spurs, Eubanks appeared in a total of 148 games for San Antonio, averaging 4.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 11.7 minutes.

Young was acquired by San Antonio Aug. 11, 2021 and appeared in 26 games for the Spurs, averaging 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 14.2 minutes. A 15-year NBA veteran with Philadelphia, Minnesota, Brooklyn, Indiana, Chicago and San Antonio. Earlier this season Young became one of only three active players with at least 13,000 points, 6,000 rebounds and 1,500 steals, joining LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

- spurs.com –