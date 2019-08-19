SPURS 5K AND KIDS’ COYOTE FUN RUN ON OCT. 26 WILL BENEFIT SILVER & BLACK GIVE BACK

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 19, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs will welcome fans to the AT&T Center grounds for a Spurs 5K and Kids’ Coyote Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 26. A portion of proceeds from each registration will benefit Silver & Black Give Back’s youth programs, including the Spurs Youth Basketball League, which promotes and provides recreational youth basketball in economically disadvantaged areas of San Antonio.

Registration is available now online at Spurs.com/5K and includes a custom performance t-shirt, a ticket to the San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards game on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m., and access to the post-race celebration in the Bud Light Courtyard. Runners will also have the option to purchase additional tickets to the Spurs game at registration.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. and will wind through the grounds of the AT&T Center. Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female runners in the Spurs 5K, the top three runners in the Coyote Fun Run, and the best-dressed Spurs fan.

Registration starts at $40 for the Spurs 5K and $20 for the Coyote Fun Run. Race pricing will increase on Oct. 1. Race-day registration will open at 7:30 a.m. with an additional entry fee. Packet pickup will be available at the Academy Sports + Outdoors located at 2643 NW Loop 410 on Friday, Oct. 25, or at 7 a.m. at the AT&T Center on the day of the race.

About Silver & Black Give Back

Silver & Black Give Back is a 501(c)(3) public charity that empowers youth through service and sports. As the official nonprofit of Spurs Sports & Entertainment since 1988, our players, coaches and staff have focused on fostering young talent and enriching the community by encouraging local youth to become responsible adults and give back through programs like the Spurs Youth Basketball League, youth hockey, the SAFC Pro Academy, and the SAFC Micro League. More information on Silver & Black Give Back can be found at SBGB.org