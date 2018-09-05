SILVER & BLACK GIVE BACK TO AWARD UP TO $250,000 TO SCHOOL GROUPS AND NONPROFITS THROUGH TEAM UP CHALLENGE

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 4, 2018) – Applications are available now and due Oct. 7 for Silver & Black Give Back’s (SBGB) 2018-19 Team Up Challenge, which will award up to $250,000 to local schools and youth-serving nonprofits to help start community service projects that address a specific need in their neighborhood. Participating groups are rewarded for their hard work with player appearances, game tickets, and special events. For more information and to apply, go to SBGB.org.

For the first time this year, Team Up Challenge program captains will recommend exemplary participants to be named Team Up Challenge MVPs at the end of the season. MVPs will receive a scholarship from Silver & Black Give Back to be used toward college or technical school.

The goal of the Team Up Challenge is to empower youth in the San Antonio area to believe that they can make a difference and be an agent of change. The program shapes participants to become well-rounded leaders in the community by promoting civic responsibility at an early age. Silver & Black Give Back aims to create a long-lasting impact by providing local youth with an opportunity to make a difference in their own backyard. Since inception, the Team Up Challenge has awarded over $2 million, partnered with over 200 schools and nonprofits, and has accumulated over 40,000 volunteer hours.

Groups interested in the 2018-19 program can apply for a specific amount of funding rather than an equal share of the $250,000 available, allowing for larger grants and more impactful projects. The program will extend through an entire academic year. Past projects have included helping children cope with trauma by donating teddy bears and items of comfort to first responders, conducting weekly art classes for homeless children and their families at a shelter, hosting monthly meals and entertainment to military families, and planting school gardens to provide food for classmates in need.

Grantees will be selected at the end of October, with $250,000 divided among them based on need, sustainability, and impact of projects in the community. Each selected group will have an adult captain from their school or organization to guide them throughout the year.

ABOUT THE TEAM UP CHALLENGE

The Team Up Challenge is a community involvement and character development program that teaches kids civic responsibility through hands-on learning and service within their communities. Through the program, youth are empowered to change the world, starting right here in San Antonio. Kids identify a need and create a project with long-lasting impact for the San Antonio community. Spurs, Rampage and San Antonio FC players work alongside the students to help bring their vision to life. A premier initiative of Silver & Black Give Back, the Team Up Challenge is funded in part by AT&T, Credit Human Federal Credit Union, Holt Cat and SWBC. Visit SBGB.org/TUC for more information.

ABOUT SILVER & BLACK GIVE BACK

Silver & Black Give Back is a 501(c)(3) public charity that invests in the community in partnership with the entire Spurs Sports & Entertainment family of teams. Since 1988 our players, coaches and staff have focused on fostering young talent and enriching the community by encouraging local youth to become responsible adults and give back through programs like the Spurs Youth Basketball League and the Team Up Challenge. More information on Silver & Black Give Back can be found at SBGB.org.