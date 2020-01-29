SAN ANTONIO SPURS TO HONOR LEGACY OF SELENA QUINTANILLA WITH FIRST-EVER SELENA NIGHT ON APRIL 3

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 29, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs will honor the legacy of the Queen of Cumbia, Selena Quintanilla, with the NBA’s first-ever Selena Night at the AT&T Center on April 3. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. game against the Golden State Warriors are available now at Spurs.com/Selena.

“Having the Spurs reach out with this amazing idea to honor Selena was exciting to say the least,” said Suzette Quintanilla, CEO of Q Productions. “I have been to Spurs games and have witnessed first-hand how Spurs fans get pumped up and love to sing along and dance when they hear our music. It just makes sense – it’s a Texas thing.”

“The legacy of Selena goes far beyond music,” said Becky Kimbro, Spurs Sports & Entertainment Vice President of Strategic Brand Engagement. “She continues to inspire generations of fans to celebrate culture and connect with each other – both of which are central pillars of the Spurs experience. We are honored to bring that legacy to Spurs fans with our first-ever Selena Night in April.”

The night will be highlighted by the launch of an exclusive 20-piece Selena x Spurs collection, which will include men’s and women’s clothing, caps, and other cross-branded items. A special online merchandise presale featuring two pieces of the collection – a unisex short-sleeve t-shirt and a drink tumbler – will begin Wednesday, Feb. 5 at SpursFanShop.com.

The full collaboration will be unveiled at a later date and will be available for the first time in-game on April 3. Remaining items will be available for purchase beginning April 4 online at SpursFanShop.com and in-store at the Spurs Fan Shop at La Cantera.

Ticket-and-t-shirt packages are available on a first-come, first-served basis at Spurs.com/Selena, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance on Selena Night will receive a commemorative Selena x Spurs rally towel.

During halftime, speed painter David Garibaldi will create a painting of the music icon to be auctioned in support of Silver & Black Give Back and the Selena Foundation. Details on the auction will be available at a later date. Lucky fans will compete in a Selena-themed game of Name That Tune during the game vs. Golden State, and various Selena photo opportunities will be available for all in attendance throughout the arena.

Tickets for Selena Night are available at Spurs.com. Suites are also available and can be booked by calling (210) 444-5661. Discounted tickets and unique experiences are also available through group tickets. Contact a group sales representative at (210) 444-5959 or learn more at Spurs.com/groups. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.