It's "True": George Strait To Perform First Concert At New SBC Center

On November 2nd, San Antonio's brand new state-of-the art entertainment and sports arena, The SBC Center, will celebrate its grand opening with a live performance from legendary country music superstar, George Strait.

With record breaking sales of over 57 million, 47 number one singles, and armloads of awards, George Strait is undeniably one of the most successful recording artists in history. Now the Texas native and avid Spurs fan will delight his hometown crowd as the first musician to play the 18,500 seat venue. Tickets for George Strait's live concert at The SBC Center are scheduled to go on sale in July.

"We are thrilled to be hosting George Strait as our first major concert at the SBC Center," said Peter Holt, Spurs Chairman. "George is a country music icon, as well as one of our very own South Texas treasures, which makes him the perfect entertainer to introduce the arena to San Antonio."

"It's an honor to be the first performer at the new SBC Center," said George Strait. "San Antonio is my home and I not only look forward to performing there, but also to attending Spurs games, the rodeo, and other events. It's a great addition to our town."

"After years of hard work, planning and building, San Antonio is excited to watch as our SBC Center becomes a reality," said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. "I can't think of a better entertainer than George Strait - a Texas native - to help the Spurs and Bexar County open the doors of this state-of-the-art arena to all of South Texas."