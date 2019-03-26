SAN ANTONIO SPURS UNVEIL LIMITED-EDITION MANU GINOBILI ARCHIVAL DIGITAL PRINT

SAN ANTONIO (March 26, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs and renowned native San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez have teamed up to design a limited-edition archival digital print in conjunction with Manu Ginobili’s jersey retirement. Each of the 120 limited-edition prints costs $2,500 and will be signed by Ginobili and Valdez and will benefit San Antonio’s youth through Silver & Black Give Back (SBGB). Details about the print and purchasing information can be found at spurs.com/manu-print.

This once-in-a-lifetime sale, which pairs two South Texas legends, is in celebration of Ginobili’s contributions both on and off the court. Valdez’s original oil-on-paper piece uses his classic contemporary style mixed with contour drawing, a technique used to capture the expressive movement and form of the human figure, to create a whirlwind of motion by countering the calmness of the portrait.

“Silent, contemplative, collected, unpredictable, determined, driven: this is Manu, reflecting on his life and love for this game and daydreaming about the next chapter of his epic journey, " said Valdez.

Ginobili will become the ninth player in franchise history to have his number retired. He spent 16 seasons with the Spurs and finished his career as a four-time NBA Champion who was named to two All-NBA teams and two All-Star games. The 2008 NBA Sixth Man of the Year also helped Argentina to an Olympic gold medal in 2004, making him one of only two players, along with Bill Bradley, to win a gold medal, an NBA Championship and a EuroLeague Championship.

Valdez is most recognized for his monumental portrayal of the contemporary figure. His art can be found nationwide including at the Ford Foundation in New York, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Blanton Museum of Art in Austin, the Smithsonian Museum of American Art and National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C. and more.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit Silver & Black Give Back youth programs. SBGB has focused on supporting youth sports and youth-led service programs throughout San Antonio and South Texas since 1988 and has invested more than $25 million back into the community.

About Silver & Black Give Back

Silver & Black Give Back is a 501(c)(3) public charity that empowers youth through service and sports. As the official nonprofit of Spurs Sports & Entertainment since 1988, our players, coaches and staff have focused on fostering young talent and enriching the community by encouraging local youth to become responsible adults and give back through programs like the Spurs Youth Basketball League, Youth Hockey, the SAFC Pro Academy, and the Team Up Challenge. More information on Silver & Black Give Back can be found at SBGB.org.