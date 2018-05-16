San Antonio Spurs to Participate in 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League

SALT LAKE CITY (May 16, 2018) – For the fourth straight year the San Antonio Spurs will participate in the Utah Jazz Summer League. The six-game, four-team event will take place in Salt Lake City at the Vivint Smart Home Arena and feature the Spurs, Jazz, Atlanta Hawks and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League will be played on July 2, 3 and 5. No league games will be played on Wednesday, July 4. Each team will play three games over the four-day span as part of daily double-headers at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. CT. Tickets for the six-game, four-team event can be purchased online at www.utahjazz.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app, by calling (801) 355-DUNK or visiting the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office during regular business hours.

League play tips off with the Hawks, who owns the third pick in the NBA Draft 2018 among its three first-round selections (No. 19 and 30), playing Memphis with the fourth overall pick. The Spurs (No. 18 and 49 picks) will face Utah (No. 21 and 52 selections) on opening night.

The following is the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League schedule (all Central Time):

Monday, July 2

6 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Memphis

8 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Utah

Tuesday, July 3

6 p.m. – Atlanta vs. San Antonio

8 p.m. – Memphis vs. Utah

Wednesday, July 4

No games scheduled

Thursday, July 5

6 p.m. – Memphis vs. San Antonio

8 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Utah

The Utah Jazz Summer League showcases rookies selected in the 2018 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.

Utahjazz.com will be the online home for comprehensive coverage of all Summer League activities. Fans can visit utahjazz.com/summerleague for game previews, live stats, photo galleries, results, game recaps and more. The hashtag #UtahJazzSL will be used to categorize Utah Jazz Summer League social media.

Broadcast and streaming information for the Utah Jazz Summer League will be announced at a later date.