SAN ANTONIO SPURS TO HOST MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS NIGHT ON FEBRUARY 1

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 28, 2020) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment will rally behind the mental health community on Saturday, Feb. 1 when the San Antonio Spurs host the Charlotte Hornets on Mental Health Awareness Night.

An afternoon-long Mental Health Fair will tip off at 3:30 p.m. in the courtyard on the west side of the AT&T Center, where 45 local nonprofit organizations will convene to discuss mental health and provide educational support for the community. Those interested in attending the free pregame event, which will include interaction with each of the 45 nonprofit organizations as well as entry to a panel discussion with mental health leaders from around the state, are encouraged to RSVP.

The panel will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the courtyard stage and is free to all in attendance. The panelists scheduled to participate are: Dr. Christie Melonson, University of the Incarnate Word Director of Counseling; Dr. Jennifer Sharpe Potter, Ph.D., M.P.H., Vice Dean for Research at the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio; Dr. Leanne Young, Executive Director of the UT Dallas Brain Performance Institute; Michelle Harper, Executive Vice President of State Policy for Texas State of Mind; and Evita Morin, LMSW, CEO of Rise Recovery. Talli Goldman-Dolge, M.S., CEO of Jewish Family Service San Antonio and coordinator of the South San Antonio ISD mental health wellness program, will moderate.

A special ticket-and-t-shirt package for the game against Charlotte includes access to the pregame event, a Spurs Mental Health Awareness t-shirt, early entrance to the AT&T Center for pregame warmups, a seat for the game, and a $5 donation back to a participating nonprofit organization.

Tickets for Mental Health Awareness Night are available at Spurs.com. Suites are also available and can be booked by calling (210) 444-5661. Discounted tickets and unique experiences are also available through group tickets. Contact a group sales representative at (210) 444-5959 or learn more at Spurs.com/groups. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.