San Antonio Spurs to Host Interactive Lounge at SXSW 2019

SAN ANTONIO (March 5, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today that they will host for the first time ever an interactive lounge at SXSW 2019, an annual conglomerate of film, interactive media, and music festivals and conferences. The immersive Spurs Lounge will be open to all festival guests from March 8-10 at the JW Marriott located at 110 E 2nd St. in Austin.

Fans attending SXSW will have the opportunity to score exclusive giveaways via the Spurs engagement wall including team-branded Field Notes booklets, stickers, keychains, Spurs KODI tumblers from H-E-B and more. Attendees will also be able to show off their NBA Jam skills at the lounge arcade and take photos with the 180-degree camera. Fans can participate and share their experience on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #SXSpurs.

Fans can also snag the Spurs lapel pin during Good Trill Hunting as Brooklyn-based pin accessory and lifestyle brand Pintrill brings its popular scavenger hunt experience to the festival for the first time ever. Beginning March 8, festival goers can pick up the official Good Trill Hunting map with the names and locations of participating brands with free, limited-edition pins.

On Saturday, March 9 at 5 p.m. Spurs President of Sports Franchises R.C. Buford will participate in a panel on The Future of Basketball alongside Becky Bonner, Orlando Magic Director of Player Development and Quality Control; Chris Bosh, CEO of CB1 Enterprises and 11-time NBA All-Star; and Kirk Goldsberry, ESPN NBA Analyst. Fans with Music, Platinum, Film, and Interactive Badges can access the discussion in Salons 1-2 at the JW Marriott.

San Antonio Spurs Lounge Schedule

Friday, March 8

11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

JW Marriott | 110 E 2nd St. Austin, TX 78701 (Room 401)

Saturday, March 9

9:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.

JW Marriott | 110 E 2nd St. Austin, TX 78701 (Room 401)

Sunday, March 10

11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

JW Marriott | 110 E 2nd St. Austin, TX 78701 (Room 401)

About SXSW 2019

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. An essential destination for global professionals, the event features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2019 will take place March 8-17, 2019. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.