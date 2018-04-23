SAN ANTONIO SPURS TO HOST GAME 5 WATCH PARTY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER ON TUESDAY, APRIL 24

SAN ANTONIO (April 23, 2018) – San Antonio Spurs fans are invited to cheer for the Silver & Black together during Game 5 vs. the Golden State Warriors, while enjoying Budweiser drink specials and big prizes at the Spurs Watch Party presented by Budweiser on Tuesday, April 24 at Little Woodrow's Stone Oak. The party at 606 W Afton Oaks Blvd. tips off at 9:30 p.m. CT as the Spurs take on the Warriors in Oakland, Calif. on FOX Sports Southwest. The Spurs 2018 Playoffs are presented by H-E-B.

Fans can participate in various games and win prizes throughout the night including autographed memorabilia and Spurs gear. Drink specials, presented by Budweiser, include a bucket of beers for $13. The Coyote and the Spurs Silver Dancers will join in on the action alongside DJ Quake and Spurs In-Arena Host Chuck Cureau.