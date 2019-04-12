SAN ANTONIO SPURS TO HOST DENVER IN GAMES 3 AND 4

SAN ANTONIO (April 12, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs will host the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, April 18 and Game 4 on Saturday, April 20. Fans at both games will be treated to giveaways, live music, special Playoffs menus, and more. The 2019 NBA Playoffs are presented by H-E-B.

Every fan in attendance for Game 3 on Thursday will receive inflatable noisemakers and a 2019 Spurs Playoffs t-shirt courtesy of Frost, and Spurs Playoffs rally towels will be given to all fans during Game 4 on Saturday.

Bud Light WARM UP – the official Spurs pregame party – will begin two hours prior to tipoff at every 2019 Spurs Playoffs game at the AT&T Center, and the first 1,000 fans to enter the Bud Light Courtyard prior to Games 3 and 4 will receive Spurs power bank keychains. Interactive inflatable games, Bud Light drink specials, and photo opportunities will also be part of Bud Light WARM UP. Following the final buzzer, fans can also enjoy live music at Bud Light OVERTIME. Local band The Weak Knights will play before and after Thursday’s game and San Antonio-based musician Chris Boss will put on pregame and postgame shows in the Bud Light Courtyard on Saturday.

AT&T Center executive chefs Manny Arredondo and Tony Domingue have developed special Spurs Playoffs menus for each level of the arena to complement the regular-season fare. Added items include street tacos and gourmet twists on classic hot dogs and loaded French fries on the Charter Level, a Full-Court Press brisket panini and grilled Sicilian chicken wrap on the Plaza Level concourse, steakhouse and raw bar packages for Terrace Level suites, and sausage wraps and barbecue slaw dogs on the arena’s Plaza and Balcony Levels.

To guarantee authentic tickets to all Spurs home games, fans should purchase tickets directly from Spurs.com or ATTCenter.com or at the AT&T Center Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on weekend Spurs gamedays five hours prior to tipoff. Private suites for individual games are also available while supplies last for parties of up to 21. To purchase a Terrace Level suite, call 210-444-5661.

2019-20 Spurs Season Ticket Members are guaranteed their seats for every home Spurs game of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. To join the Spurs Family, contact a Spurs season ticket representative at Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or 210-444-5050.