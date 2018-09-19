SAN ANTONIO SPURS TO HOST 2018 SILVER & BLACK OPEN SCRIMMAGE PRESENTED BY CHEERIOS ON OCTOBER 3

The San Antonio Spurs are inviting fans to the AT&T Center for the 2018 Silver & Black Open Scrimmage, presented by Cheerios, on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. The free event featuring a Spurs intra-squad scrimmage is a unique opportunity to see the 2018-19 team in action prior to the regular season home opener on Oct. 17.

The scrimmage will tip off at 7 p.m. and all fans in attendance can take advantage of $1 draft beer and $1 soda at select locations, plus 25 percent off in the Spurs Fan Shop and special ticket offers available exclusively at the 2018 Silver & Black Open Scrimmage.

The free event will have open seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open to the public at 6 p.m., and parking at the AT&T Center will also be free. Fans unable to attend the scrimmage can watch the event streamed live on the Spurs Facebook page.

The Spurs host the Minnesota Timberwolves for the regular season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Individual and season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available at all levels. To become a Spurs Season Ticket Member, visit Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or call (210) 444-5050. The 2018-19 season is presented by H-E-B.