SAN ANTONIO SPURS HONOR HOMETOWN HEROES ON MARCH 4

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 25, 2021) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment today announced the organization is honoring a group of San Antonio’s hometown heroes as special guests when the Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 4. In appreciation of their tireless efforts in serving our community over the past year through the pandemic and most recently during the severe winter storm, complimentary tickets will be extended to over 1,000 first responders, medical workers, teachers and frontline service employees.

“One of the heart-warming, unique aspects of our city is that in times of need San Antonio rallies around San Antonio – friends help friends, neighbors help neighbors,” Brian Wright, San Antonio Spurs General Manager said. “We’re excited to recognize, celebrate and honor the frontline heroes who have been working tirelessly and selflessly for the past 12 months to serve and protect all of us.”

Each guest will also receive a “Hometown Hero” themed shirt and complimentary hot dog and drink.

The safety of our fans, partners, staff, players and coaches in attendance remains SS&E’s top priority. Guests in attendance will be required wear masks, maintain physical distancing, undergo temperature checks and complete a health screening through the CLEAR app prior to entering. Since April 2020, SS&E has made numerous safety and health changes to policies, procedures and operations within the AT&T Center. For a full list of enhanced updates and protocols, visit Our Commitment to you.