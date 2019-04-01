SAN ANTONIO SPURS CELEBRATE WORLD AUTISM AWARENESS DAY WITH OPENING OF SENSORY ROOM AT THE AT&T CENTER

SAN ANTONIO (April 1, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they will open a new Sensory Room inside the AT&T Center in celebration of World Autism Awareness Day prior to the game vs. the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, April 2. The room, designed by nonprofit KultureCity, is located outside of Section 230 on the Balcony Level and will be an oasis for guests at any event in the AT&T Center with sensory needs or sensory-processing issues such as Autism, PTSD, dementia, or anxiety.

Media members are invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the entrance to the room at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Attendees will include San Antonio families impacted by Autism, representatives from local sensory-focused organizations, KultureCity Sensory Board Member Jason Rogoff, and Spurs Sports & Entertainment executives.

The AT&T Center Sensory Room provides a quiet, calming space for any fan in need of a peaceful refuge inside the arena. The private room is furnished with plush seating, calming artwork, and sensory-friendly activities. The AT&T Center is now certified as sensory inclusive by KultureCity, and a majority of full-and-part-time staff members have participated in sensory training through the organization.

Guests with sensory needs can also check out a sensory bag at Guest Services, located inside the East Entrance on the Plaza Level. Each bag contains noise-cancelling headphones, a nonverbal feelings thermometer, fidget toys, and a KultureCity VIP lanyard to help trained staff to discreetly identify guests who may need assistance during the event.

In addition to the AT&T Center Sensory Room, Spurs Sports & Entertainment also seeks to improve the guest experience through the notation of Quiet Areas and Headphone Zones located around the arena. Signs for these areas can be found throughout the concourse on each level of the building, and AT&T Center staff members will be on hand at each event to address the unique needs of the building’s guests.

About KultureCity

KultureCity is a leading nonprofit recognized nationwide for using their resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with Autism. Since the program’s inception, KultureCity has created over 200 sensory-inclusive venues in three countries. Recently, KultureCity was named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2019 by Fast Company.