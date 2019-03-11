SAN ANTONIO SPURS TO AUCTION AUTOGRAPHED GAME-WORN JERSEYS

SAN ANTONIO (March 8, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs and Silver & Black Give Back (SBGB) will host a jersey auction benefitting local youth that includes autographed game-worn jerseys from the Spurs vs. Warriors game on March 18. The online auction will begin March 11 at 10 a.m. CT and will run through March 18 at 10 p.m. CT. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the official nonprofit of the San Antonio Spurs, Silver & Black Give Back.



Fans of the Silver and Black can bid in the limited-time jersey auction which includes autographed jerseys from the current Spurs roster as well as a full-team signed basketball. Bids can be placed by texting “SASpurs” to 52182 or on spurs.com/auction. Bid updates will be sent via text message and will be available online.

A full list of auction items can found at SBGB.org. All proceeds from the auction will benefit Silver & Black Give Back youth programs. SBGB has focused on supporting youth sports and youth-led service programs throughout San Antonio and South Texas since 1988 and has invested more than 25 million dollars back into its community. Since its inception, over 380,000 children have been involved in the Spurs Youth Basketball League, most of whom are underserved.

About Silver & Black Give Back

Silver & Black Give Back is a 501(c)(3) public charity that empowers youth through service and sports. As the official nonprofit of Spurs Sports & Entertainment since 1988, our players, coaches and staff have focused on fostering young talent and enriching the community by encouraging local youth to become responsible adults and give back through programs like the Spurs Youth Basketball League, Youth Hockey, the SAFC Pro Academy, and the Team Up Challenge. More information on Silver & Black Give Back can be found at SBGB.org.