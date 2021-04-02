SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAY SCHEDULE FOR APRIL AND MAY

SAN ANTONIO (April 2, 2021) – San Antonio Spurs fans can take home bobbleheads and Fiesta themed sunglasses, socks and beach towels through a series of exclusive giveaways at select home games. The remainder of the 2020-21 Spurs season will feature promotional giveaways and theme nights, including a special celebration honoring Tim Duncan’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame on May 15. The 2020-21 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

Giveaways include Rudy Gay bobbleheads courtesy of H-E-B on Friday, April 16, Fiesta sunglasses on Wednesday, April 21, Fiesta socks on Sunday, May 2, and Fiesta court beach towels on Sunday, May 16. The schedule features a number of theme nights, including fan favorites like Military Appreciation Night presented by USAA, Fiesta Nights and Fan Appreciation Night presented by Ashley HomeStore.

Spurs great Tim Duncan will be honored May 15, as he is inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Additional details will be announced at a later date.



Tickets are available at Spurs.com or through the Official Spurs Mobile App. Single-game suites are available at SpursSuites.com.

