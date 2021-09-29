SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH SOCIOS.COM

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 29, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs are proud to announce a new official team partnership with Socios.com, a leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

Starting with the 2021-22 season, Socios.com will be integrated into advertising and TV-visible signage throughout the AT&T Center during Spurs home games. On the digital side, Socios.com will have a presence on Spurs.com and across Spurs social channels. As the presenting partner of the Spurs Digital Arena in the Official Spurs Mobile App, Socios.com will be coupled with unique game night content.

“The San Antonio Spurs have a long-standing global fanbase and we are excited to work with Socios.com to identify new and innovative ways to engage with our Spurs family,” said Katrina Palanca, Vice President of Global Partnerships for Spurs Sports and Entertainment. “Our Spurs Digital Arena enables fans to cheer, engage and interact with the team and other passionate fans from anywhere, and our partnership with Socios.com positions us to explore future opportunities to take these fan interactions to the next level through blockchain technology.”

Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with and monetize their global fanbases.

“I’m delighted the San Antonio Spurs have become the latest major US-based sporting organization to join our rapidly expanding network,” said Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Socios.com and Chiliz. “Socios.com is fast developing into a global fan engagement powerhouse. This is the start of an exciting partnership that can eventually lead to greatly enhanced day-to-day fan engagement for Spurs fans around the world.”

The San Antonio Spurs join a 40+ strong network of major international sporting properties on the Socios.com roster, which also includes European soccer giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City, Inter Milan, Arsenal and the Argentina and Portugal national soccer teams, as well as a number of leading F1, esports and cricket teams.

About Socios.com

Transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport. Our vision is for an extensive network of the world’s leading sporting organizations to achieve this through Fan Tokens and transactional fan engagement on Socios.com. Fan Tokens, collectible, digital assets minted on the Chiliz blockchain, and the Socios.com fan engagement platform enable the world’s biggest sporting properties to plug into a fan influence and fan reward ecosystem. Socios.com has already generated $150M in revenues for sports teams in 2021. Over 40 major sporting organizations, including UFC®, FC Barcelona, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Valencia CF, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester City and the Argentina and Portugal national teams have partnered with Socios.com. Aston Martin Cognizant and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN of Formula One™ have launched Fan Tokens. Leading esports organizations Team Heretics, NAVI, OG and Alliance have all launched Fan Tokens on the platform. NHL side New Jersey Devils recently became the first US sports franchise to partner with Socios.com, before being joined by the 76ers and Boston Celtics of the NBA. Three leading IPL sides have also joined the Socios.com roster. Many more leading sports and entertainment properties from around the world are set to launch Fan Tokens in the near future. Chiliz, the crypto unicorn behind the Socios.com platform has 140+ employees and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future. Chiliz $CHZ has been listed on a host of major cryptocurrency exchanges around the world, including Coinbase and Binance. Socios.com - creators of Fan Tokens - also own www.fantokens.com which will launch soon. The Socios.com app is available in 10 languages. For more information, please visit www.socios.com.

