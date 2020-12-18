SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE FIESTA CITY EDITION UNIFORM GAME SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (December 18, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced when the team will wear its new 2020-21 Nike City Edition Fiesta uniforms throughout the first half of the schedule. The new uniforms will make their on-court debut on opening night when the Spurs visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southwest (FSSW) kicking off the 2020-21 Spurs season, which is presented by H-E-B.

Fans will get their first chance to see the Spurs play on the new Fiesta court when the team dons the classic colors at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Jan.1 at 7 p.m. San Antonio will wear the Fiesta uniforms three more times at home during the first half of the season: vs. Dallas on Friday, Jan. 22, against Golden State on Tuesday, Feb. 9 and when they host Brooklyn on Monday, March 1. For the full schedule of Fiesta Nights throughout the season please visit Spurs.com/CityEdition.

The 2020-21 season marks the first year that the fan-favorite Fiesta colors are featured on the Spurs game jerseys. The iconic teal, pink and orange stripes were a trademark of the team’s game warmups from the 1989-90 to 1996-97 seasons. The new threads also feature an old school “San Antonio” script on the front, a vintage wordmark that returns to the front of the Spurs jerseys for the first time since 1989.

Official Spurs City Edition product is on sale now at the La Cantera Spurs Fan Shop and online at SpursFanShop.com.

