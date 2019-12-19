SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE CHANGES TO PAIR OF GAME BROADCASTS

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 19, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced two changes to the 2019-20 broadcast schedule. The Dec. 26 game at the Dallas Mavericks has been moved to a national broadcast on TNT with a new tipoff time of 7 p.m. CT. The Feb. 8 game at the Sacramento Kings will now be carried by FOX Sports Southwest (FSSW) at 9 p.m. CT. To view the full broadcast schedule, please visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs Mobile App.

All FSSW broadcasts during the 2019-20 season include “Spurs Live” pre and post-game shows. All FSSW games are streamed live through FOX Sports GO, which is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. FSSW has been televising Spurs games since 1987.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN AM-1350 and 107.5 FM HD2. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.