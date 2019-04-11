SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE BROADCAST SCHEDULE FOR FIRST ROUND OF THE 2019 NBA PLAYOFFS

SAN ANTONIO (April 11, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today their local broadcast schedule for the first round in the best-of-seven NBA Playoffs series against the Denver Nuggets. The Spurs (48-34) are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and will face the second-seeded Nuggets (54-28) in Game 1 on Saturday, April 13 at 9:30 p.m. CT in Denver. The Spurs 2019 Playoffs are presented by H-E-B.

Bill Land and Sean Elliott will call the action for each of the first round games broadcast live on FOX Sports Southwest. Games on FSSW will feature an extended Spurs Live pregame and postgame show, featuring co-hosts Dan Weiss and Matt Bonner along with Ric Renner. The FOX Sports app, which can be accessed through the Official Spurs Mobile App, will also stream all FSSW games. Spurs playoff games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening and in Spanish on KXTN-FM 107.5 with Paul Castro.

2019 NBA Playoffs Round 1 TV Broadcast Schedule

Game 1

Saturday, April 13

Spurs at Nuggets

9:30 PM

FSSW

Game 2

Tuesday, April 16

Spurs at Nuggets

8:00 PM

FSSW

Game 3

Thursday, April 18

Spurs vs. Nuggets

8:00 PM

FSSW

Game 4

Saturday, April 20

Spurs vs. Nuggets

4:30 PM

FSSW

Game 5*

Tuesday, April 23

Spurs at Nuggets

TBD

FSSW

Game 6*

Thursday, April 25

Spurs vs. Nuggets

TBD

FSSW

Game 7*

Saturday, April 27

Spurs at Nuggets

TBD

FSSW

- All Times Central

*If necessary

To guarantee authentic tickets to all Spurs home playoff games, fans should purchase tickets directly from Spurs.com, ATTCenter.com or the AT&T Center Box Office, open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m. or on weekend Spurs gamedays five hours prior to tipoff. NBATickets.com, launched by the NBA and Ticketmaster, also offers NBA fans a safe, secure place to buy and sell tickets for upcoming games, including available tickets from the primary market and tickets being resold by other fans. Consumers will be able to buy with confidence, as Ticketmaster will validate every ticket purchased on the league’s site to guarantee authentic NBA tickets.