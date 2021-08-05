SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE 2021 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (August 5, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their five-game 2021 preseason schedule that tips off at home on Oct. 4 and includes three contests inside the AT&T Center. Tickets for the 2021 preseason will go on sale at noon today at Spurs.com. The 2021-22 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

The Spurs will tip off the 2021 preseason campaign at home, hosting the Utah Jazz at the AT&T Center on Monday, Oct. 4. Games against the Miami Heat on Friday, Oct. 8 and the Houston Rockets on Friday, Oct. 15 will round out the home slate. The Silver and Black will travel to Detroit to face the Pistons on Wednesday, Oct. 6, and will play the Magic in Orlando on Sunday, Oct. 10.

All preseason games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 with Bill Schoening calling the action. Home games will also be broadcast in Spanish on KMYO-95.1 FM with Paul Castro.

Preseason tickets will be available on the Spurs App and at the AT&T Center Southeast Box Office on event days three hours prior to the event time. Suites for individual games and the full season are also available. Please visit SpursSuites.com or call (210) 444-5661 for more details. Parties of 10-or-more can get discounted tickets and unique experiences through group tickets at Spurs.com/Groups or by calling (210) 444-5959.

2021-22 Spurs Season Ticket Members are guaranteed their seats for every 2021 Spurs preseason home game. To learn about flexible ticket packages and membership options for the season, contact a Spurs Season Ticket Representative at Spurs.com/Memberships, or call or text (210)-444-5050.

DATE TIME OPPONENT VENUE

Mon., Oct. 4 7:30 p.m. Utah Jazz AT&T Center

Wed., Oct. 6 6 p.m. at Detroit Pistons Little Caesars Arena

Fri. Oct. 8 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat AT&T Center

Sun., Oct. 10 5 p.m. at Orlando Magic Amway Center

Fri., Oct. 15 7:30 p.m. Houston Rockets AT&T Center

* All times CT