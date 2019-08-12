SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE 2019-20 SEASON SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 12, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs will tip off the 2019-20 season at home, hosting the New York Knicks at the AT&T Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs App to view the entire schedule. Fans should stay tuned for a full promotional schedule, including theme nights and giveaways, coming soon. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

Single game tickets for the entire 2019-20 regular season will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 14 at noon. On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Spurs Season Ticket Members will have the first chance to purchase additional individual game tickets, followed by Spurs Fan Club members and AT&T Center All-Access subscribers. Tickets will be available for purchase online at Spurs.com, ATTCenter.com or at the AT&T Center Box Office, open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m. or on weekend event days beginning three hours prior to the event.

In addition to individual game tickets, season tickets for the 2019-20 campaign are available at all levels. To learn about flexible ticket packages and membership options for the season, contact a Spurs Season Ticket Representative at Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or call or text 210-444-5050. Suites for individual games and the full season are also available and can be booked by calling (210) 444-5661. Discounted tickets and unique experiences are also available through group tickets. Contact a group sales representative at 210-444-5959 or learn more at Spurs.com/groups.

San Antonio has clinched a playoff berth in 22 consecutive seasons – equaling the longest streak in NBA history. In the past 22 seasons, the Spurs also have the best winning percentage over any 22-year span in league history.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KMYO-95.1 FM. The 2019-20 season television schedule will be released at a future date.