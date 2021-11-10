SAN ANTONIO SPURS AND USAA TO UNVEIL VIP MILITARY ENTRANCE DURING NOVEMBER 10 VETERANS DAY GAME

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 9, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs and USAA are joining forces once again to honor active duty, National Guard and reserve, and retired servicemembers during a Veterans Day game on Wednesday, November 10, as the Silver and Black host the Sacramento Kings at the AT&T Center. The 2021-22 season marks the 12th season that USAA and the Spurs have teamed up to honor the military community.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and pre-game appreciation experience will be held to thank military members for their selfless service. Together, veterans, leaders from USAA and the Spurs, the Coyote and the Hype Squad will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony prior to the game to officially unveil the USAA Northeast VIP entrance for military, veterans and USAA members. Following the ceremony, a group of veterans from Spurs Sports & Entertainment and USAA will be among the first to experience the newly designated VIP military entrance as they walk through the doors for the evening’s game as guests of honor.

“On Veterans Day, we come together as a nation to honor those who took the oath to defend our country,” said Wayne Peacock, USAA’s president and CEO. “Whether they serve two years or 40, veterans share a common bond of service and a willingness to sacrifice that inspires us all. So it’s fitting that the San Antonio Spurs and USAA have a special way to recognize veterans, both on Veterans Day and every time they see a game here in Military City U.S.A.”

The newly designated entrance showcases artwork and digital displays honoring those who have served in the U.S. military. Fans with a military ID as well as members who show their USAA card, member ID, proof of insurance or USAA app can access the entrance one hour prior to tipoff at all Spurs home games and at most other AT&T Center events.

“We are forever grateful to our military members for their service to our country and proud to have so many who call San Antonio home,” said Peter J. Holt, Managing Partner for SS&E. “The military community has shaped San Antonio’s resilient legacy and they’re an invaluable piece of our city’s bright future. Through our continued partnership with USAA, we strive to honor and celebrate military members and their families – providing memorable experiences for them right here at the AT&T Center is just one way we can do that.”

Service Members Deliver Game Ball, Plus Veterans Day Rally Towels Giveaway

In a special tribute to veterans, Fort Sam Houston service members will help deliver the game ball prior to tip off. The ball will be engraved with the date of the military entrance unveiling and presented during the ribbon cutting. In addition, the first 500 fans entering through the NE VIP entrance at the Nov. 10 game will receive specially branded rally towels featuring a Veterans Day mark and the Spurs and USAA logos.

Military Discount for 2021-22 Season

Thanks to USAA, the official military appreciation partner of the San Antonio Spurs, all service members and veterans can receive up to 40% off tickets during USAA Salute Night games throughout the season at Spurs.com/salute.

Tickets are available at Spurs.com or through the Official Spurs Mobile App. Single game suites are available at SpursSuites.com. The 2021-22 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

