SAN ANTONIO SPURS AND USAA TO HONOR VETERANS WITH SALUTE NIGHT ON NOVEMBER 10

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 7, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs and USAA, the official military appreciation partner of the Silver and Black, will pay tribute to servicemembers, veterans, and their families with a USAA Salute Night in honor of Veterans Day when the Spurs host the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Nov. 10. Servicemembers and veterans can receive up to 40 percent off of tickets to Saturday’s game at Spurs.com/Salute. Fans with a military ID at the game vs. Houston will also receive 15 percent off of merchandise in the Spurs Fan Shop.

The Spurs will wear their silver-and-black camouflage Nike City Edition jerseys as veterans and active duty personnel stationed in Military City USA are celebrated and recognized throughout the game. Active military members will present a court-sized American flag, stretched across the floor during the National Anthem, and members of each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces will display their colors.

